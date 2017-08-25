CUES unveils finalists for Next Top Credit Union Exec challenge

Madison, Wis.-based CUES on Thursday announced the five Finalists for the 2017 CUES Next Top Credit Union Exec challenge.



A combination of public vote and a judging panel determined the Top 15 entrants. Since the results of that vote were announced in mid-July, all 15 young professionals provided updates to their projects at www.nexttopcreditunionexec.com. These updates and entrants’ earlier video applications were evaluated by a judging team composed of Deedee Myers, CEO of DDJ Myers, Phoenix, and two credit union executives.



“The five Finalists were selected from a highly competitive group,” John Pembroke, CUES’ president and CEO, said in a statement. “We had several strong entries this year. Our judges worked hard to ensure five quality young leaders from our Top 15 would move through to the finals.”



In addition to two coaching sessions provided by challenge sponsor and CUES Supplier member DDJ Myers, the five Finalists each receive registration, accommodation and airfare to CUES' CEO/Executive Team Network in Las Vegas, Oct. 10-12. There, the Finalists will face off for the grand prize, a CUES educational package valued at $20,000, and the chance to be named 2017 CUES Next Top Credit Union Exec.