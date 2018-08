West Jordan, Utah-based Mountain America CU and the Utah Jazz said Bateman Horne Center, which helps those impacted by ME/CFS and Fibromyalgia, was this season’s final recipient of the “Pass It Along” program, which awarded 5 local organizations with grants of $5,000 each. Separately, MACU donated $15,000 to St. Luke’s Health Foundation to make good on its pledge to give $50 to a charity for every 3-pointer made by the Broncos men’s basketball team in the 2018 season.