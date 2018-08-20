Credit unions send NCUA back to the drawing board on PAL proposal

"While we strongly support expanded opportunities for credit unions to provide payday alternative loans, we have concerns about the compliance burdens that the PAL I and PAL II programs pose to credit unions. To increase the overall benefit to credit union members, NCUA should consider the barriers for credit union participation in the PAL programs and provide a cohesive singular rule that would allow credit unions to tailor their program to the needs of their membership.If NCUA does not go down the path of a single rule that could be tailored for different credit unions, we would like to see more threshold alignment for small dollar lending between agencies with issue overlap. For instance, the thresholds for interest rates the PAL II proposed should be in line with the Department of Defense’s Military Lending Act (MLA) ceiling of 36 percent APR. Credit unions are already expected to comply with numerous competing rules and regulations and new regulations should not add to that burden where possible.We also recognize that asking for alignment between agencies is not easily done in every instance. For example, the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection’s payday lending rule addresses similar principles, but involves loans that are much higher risk than those proposed in PAL II. Here, complete alignment would not make sense because it could mean even more compliance burden on credit unions and even more barriers to the industry offering small-dollar, short-term loans.If more consumers have access to money from a safe and trusted place at a fair and reasonable term, they will be less likely to pursue loans from predatory lenders. That’s not only good news for consumers; it is good news for our credit unions. However, credit unions are under tremendous burden from regulations that disproportionately impact them as small financial institutions. We strongly support a single rule from NCUA that would provide a more cohesive and holistic approach to payday alternative loans and we urge the NCUA to continue its efforts to ensure that credit unions are exempt from duplicative small dollar lending rules imposed by non-NCUA entities."