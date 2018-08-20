Credit unions send NCUA back to the drawing board on PAL proposal

Alternatives to the PAL alternative
- Eliminating the minimum loan amount and setting a maximum loan amount at $2,000
- Setting a maximum term of 12 months
- No minimum length of credit union membership required
- No restriction on the number of loans credit unions can make to borrowers in a six-month period (as long as the borrower only has one outstanding loan at a time).
But, with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau also working on its own payday lending rules, the NCUA sought comment on a potential third PAL option. 46 comment letters were published, ones discussing interest rates, fees, window terms, and maximum offering amounts.
The majority of responding institutions welcomed the changes, but did so with caution and overlapping concerns, with many suggesting that the 28 percent APR could pose a significant barrier to entry. Many also agreed that the loan term and loan amount limits were not substantial because of its brevity. Regarding whether or not a third option should be added, some respondents expressed interest in expanding the number of options available to consumers, though others expressed concern that having too many options available will simply create confusion.
Read on for a sampling of the responses.
Cathie Mahon, CEO/president, National Federation of Community Development Credit Unions
- The board does not provide sufficient documentation or analysis that these changes will increase access to responsible credit. In its proposed rulemaking, the board cites data showing an increase in the PALs loans outstanding but only a modest increase in the number of FCUs offering these loans as the rationale for the proposed rule. It fails to provide any data or information that would suggest that the adoption of this rule and PALs II program would significantly expand or grow this lending to consumers. There is little evidence supporting the assumption that this would in any way address the harmful effects of predatory payday lending on consumers. It simply offers a mechanism for credit unions to charge more for credit to those same consumer segments. We urge NCUA to study this market gap more thoroughly and carefully before proceeding.
- The existing PAL product vastly undercounts small-dollar consumer lending from credit unions. Because the PALs program was established as a separate and specific product, NCUA has been undercounting the number and volume of small-dollar loans originated by credit unions. Community development credit unions are already meeting this market need through their traditional consumer lending. Many of these CDCUs have chosen not to offer or report on the specific PAL product for reasons other than pricing, preferring instead to continue to offer small loans as a typically underwritten credit union loan. The success of CDCUs in serving this market well can serve as a guide for the rest of the industry on how to meet the demand for small dollar credit responsibly and sustainably."