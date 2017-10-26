Twenty-three credit unions have earned the distinction of "top performers" from Raddon™, a research and consultancy owned by Fiserv. With a focus on demonstrable results, Raddon's Crystal Performance Awards are based on in-depth analysis of financial statements, sales figures, service metrics and members relationship data.



This year's crop of 23 winners represent the top 3 percent of more than 500 credit unions analyzed by the Lombard, Ill.-based Raddon over the past year.



Winners were honored at the Raddon CEO Forum. “It was a privilege to honor many of these credit unions in person at our CEO Forum,” said David Irwin, president, Raddon. “This year’s winners are industry leaders whose strategies have led to demonstrable results. They are exemplary of the thoughtful, data driven approach to credit union success that Raddon champions.”



Unless otherwise noted, the following photos are of Raddon President David Irwin and Vincent Brennan, president of credit union solutions at Fiserv present the award to an executive of one of the winning credit unions.



“The Crystal Performance awards are a long-standing benchmark for credit union best practices,” said Bill Handel, vice president of research, Raddon. “Results are the yardstick of these awards. As the credit union industry continues to grow – especially in key areas like lending – these winners are a lighthouse to peers, vendors and other industry stakeholders in terms of strategy, innovation and leadership.”



Awards are offered in two asset categories: over $500 million and under $500 million.



Click through to learn why these credit unions are considered top performers.