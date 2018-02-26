Credit unions breathed a sigh of relief when the tax reform bill didn't make any mention of changing the movement's tax-exempt status, but the recent letter from Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch
to the National Credit Union Administration questioning that very status quickly put CU advocates back on full alert, particularly as Hatch chairs the Senate Finance Committee.
With that in mind, for its annual State Roundup, Credit Union Journal asked all of the state leagues the following question:
How concerned are you about Sen. Orrin Hatch’s letter asking NCUA to justify the credit union tax exemption, and how is that shaping your lobbying efforts during the upcoming Hike the Hill effort?