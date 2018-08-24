Credit Union Journal
Competition heats up: Credit unions in the community

  • August 24 2018, 4:28pm EDT
It's getting hot in here!

A team of employees from SchoolsFirst FCU in Santa Ana, Calif., won first place at the Xpress Data, Inc Sixth Annual Credit Union Chili Challenge at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Racetrack. The CU will donate its $6,000 prize to Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

TopLine gives back

For one month, employees of TopLine FCU, Maple Grove, Minn., exchanged donations of food and cash to benefit the Community Emergency Assistance Programs and Keystone Community Services food shelves for the chance to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays. When the program ended, TopLine’s 109 employees, and many generous members, had donated nearly 430 lbs. of food and more than $605 in cash.

Top workplace

Westerly Community CU, Westerly, R.I., was voted “Best Employer” in the Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Chamber Choice Awards.

CUNA recognition

Service CU, Portsmouth, N.H., received the CUNA Benefits of Membership Award for being among the best at saving its members money. CUNA determined each member household at SCU saved an average of $412 compared to the same services from banks in its region.

Food pantry donation

As part of its continuing effort to support the charitable work of local organizations that serve the areas of Suffolk Federal branch locations, the Medford, N.Y.-based CU gave $1,000 to The Greater Sayville Food Pantry.

Hurricane relief efforts continue

San Diego-based CUSO Financial Services held a hurricane relief car wash fundraiser. Its employees, including CEO Valorie Seyfert, washed 40 cars in 4 hours. Thanks to a matching donation by one of its CUs, the effort raised $14,610 for staff and families of CFS’ credit unions in Florida and Texas who were impacted by last year’s hurricanes.

Coming soon: New HQ

IH Mississippi Valley CU officially broke ground for its new headquarters in Moline, Ill. The 90,000-square-foot building will span four stories and accommodate up to 300 employees. It will have a fitness center, a large community room, collaboration areas and access to transit.

Blue FCU does good

Blue FCU, Broomfield, Colo., held its third annual Do Good membership drive. The first 400 new members who open a checking account with Blue received a $100 incentive to “do good” in the community, while the CU donated $20,000 to Wildlands Restoration Volunteers.

Supporting law enforcement

Andrews FCU, Suitland, Md., sponsored Burlington County’s 40-hour CIT Training in Burlington, N.J., in an effort to support local law enforcement and to bridge policing tactics used when dealing with veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

CU at the big race

Northwest FCU, Herndon, Va., sponsored the Credit Union Cherry Blossom Ten-mile Run, benefitting the children treated at Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

