Competition heats up: Credit unions in the community

10 Images Total

A team of employees from SchoolsFirst FCU in Santa Ana, Calif., won first place at the Xpress Data, Inc Sixth Annual Credit Union Chili Challenge at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Racetrack. The CU will donate its $6,000 prize to Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

TopLine gives back

For one month, employees of TopLine FCU, Maple Grove, Minn., exchanged donations of food and cash to benefit the Community Emergency Assistance Programs and Keystone Community Services food shelves for the chance to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays. When the program ended, TopLine’s 109 employees, and many generous members, had donated nearly 430 lbs. of food and more than $605 in cash.