Celebrations and donations: Credit unions in the community

Strong performance

Workers CU, Fitchburg, Mass., reported a strong 2017 at its annual meeting. It reported assets grew 8.94 percent to $1.64 billion, while net loans grew 11.18 percent to $1.17 billion. Members’ equity grew to $168.4 million, representing 10.29 percent of assets.



Greylock FCU, Pittsfield, Mass., reported a solid 2017 at its 83rd annual meeting. Greylock’s core operating earnings were $6.7 million, up from $4.7 million the prior year, with total assets of about $1.16 billion. Regulatory capital ended the year at 10.30 percent, up from 9.94 percent in 2016. During 2017, Greylock grew its loan portfolio to more than $959 million and continued its position as the county’s top originator of mortgage loans and consumer loans.