Credit Union Journal
Celebrations and donations: Credit unions in the community

  • August 15 2018, 3:14pm EDT
13 Images Total

IC expands

Fitchburg, Mass.-based IC Federal Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting event at its new Marlborough Banking Center. Among the dignitaries that attended were Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant and City Councilor Don Landers.

Run for it

Credit unions from California and Nevada raised more than $235,000 for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the Golden and Silver States at the Eighth Annual Credit Union SacTown Run in Sacramento, Calif. More than 2,000 runners participated in the SacTown Run, nearly half of them credit union employees and members.

Scott CU celebrates 75 years

Scott CU reported another successful year at its 75th annual meeting at SCU’s home office in Edwardsville, Ill. SCU said it finished 2017 with capital of 9.58 percent of assets. The CU also was recognized by the Illinois CU System for its 75 years of serving members.

Giving back to student veterans

Eagle Community CU, Foothill Ranch, Calif., awarded scholarships to three student veterans attending Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College.

Big winner

Gerber FCU, Fremont, Mich., awarded member Denise Anderson (pictured left) with $100 Fremont Fun Cash as a drawing prize following the Fremont Home & Garden Show hosted by the Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce at Fremont Middle School.

HRCU annual meeting

Holy Rosary CU, Rochester, N.H., held its 56th annual meeting at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish. Nearly 150 members and guests joined HRCU for a night of awards, speeches and dinner.

Higher ed competition

PSECU, Harrisburg, Pa., sponsored the seventh annual Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education Business Plan Competition, providing the first place prize of $10,000.

IMCU gives back

Indiana Members CU, Indianapolis, donated $8,075 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Indiana as part of an ongoing debit card give back program. Since beginning the program in 2015, RMHCCIN has earned $21,403.

Supporting autism awareness

In Louisville, Ky., Park Community CU helped create awareness for autism by bathing its headquarters in blue lights. The CU showed its support for those on the Autistic Spectrum and for FEAT (Families for Effective Autism Treatment) of Louisville.

Nymeo's Millionaire's Club

Frederick, Md.-based Nymeo FCU, in partnership with the Credit Union Foundation of MD/DC and Frederick County Public Schools, launched the third Millionaire's Club in the county, this time at Catoctin High School. The Millionaire's Club provides financial literacy education and teaches leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

Thanking those who serve

The Armed Forces Financial Network, along with on-base financial institutions on JBSA-Lackland including Air Force FCU, presented 80 “Thank You” gift cards valued at $50 each to the JBSA-Lackland Fisher House and the South Texas VA Fisher House.

Strong performance

Workers CU, Fitchburg, Mass., reported a strong 2017 at its annual meeting. It reported assets grew 8.94 percent to $1.64 billion, while net loans grew 11.18 percent to $1.17 billion. Members’ equity grew to $168.4 million, representing 10.29 percent of assets.

Greylock FCU, Pittsfield, Mass., reported a solid 2017 at its 83rd annual meeting. Greylock’s core operating earnings were $6.7 million, up from $4.7 million the prior year, with total assets of about $1.16 billion. Regulatory capital ended the year at 10.30 percent, up from 9.94 percent in 2016. During 2017, Greylock grew its loan portfolio to more than $959 million and continued its position as the county’s top originator of mortgage loans and consumer loans.

Scholarships awarded

Shell FCU awarded the John Garrison Scholarship Award to 10 graduating high school seniors out of more than 140 applications from 49 different high schools throughout Harris County. Each of the 10 students received $2,500 toward the college, university or vocational-technical school of his/her choice.

Independent and authoritative analysis and perspective for credit unions
Credit Union Journal - December 2017

Credit Union Journal

© 2018 SourceMedia. All rights reserved.