Celebrations and donations: Credit unions in the community

IC expands
Fitchburg, Mass.-based IC Federal Credit Union held a ribbon-cutting event at its new Marlborough Banking Center. Among the dignitaries that attended were Marlborough Mayor Arthur Vigeant and City Councilor Don Landers.
Run for it
Credit unions from California and Nevada raised more than $235,000 for local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in the Golden and Silver States at the Eighth Annual Credit Union SacTown Run in Sacramento, Calif. More than 2,000 runners participated in the SacTown Run, nearly half of them credit union employees and members.