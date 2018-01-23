Alaska USA promotes new executive team and more industry news By Palash Ghosh Published January 23 2018, 4:45pm EST More in Workplace safety and security Diversity and equality Workforce management Workplace management Succession planning Recruiting Pennsylvania Alaska 1 of 12 Alaska USA promotes new executive team and more industry news New executives are the shape of things to come at one credit union, Pennsylvania CUs get a new political advocate, plus more promotions, new hires and accolades across the industry. View List next