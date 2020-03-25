8 takeaways from NCUA's Q4 state-level data



There continues to be a wide gap in performance for credit unions in various states.

Once again that’s a big takeaway from the National Credit Union Administration’s Quarterly U.S. Map Review. The fourth-quarter data highlights that credit unions in states such as Maine and New Mexico continue to thrive while institutions in other regions, including Arkansas and New Jersey, face more challenges.

However, the overall picture was bright for the majority of credit unions. Most institutions turned a profit, the median return on average assets ticked up and the median total delinquency rate crept down.

Read on for details from the state-by-state analysis.