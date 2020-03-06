6 takeaways from NCUA's Q4 data

By Jackie Stewart and Aaron Passman

Credit unions had another successful year in 2019, but new data from the National Credit Union Administration illustrates that the industry has its share of hurdles ahead. That's according to the latest Quartelry Credit Union Data Summary from the regulator, released Thursday.

For one thing, membership growth continues to dip, while lending slows and delinquencies in some categories are on the rise. Net income was also up for the year, though the agency noted that metric fell sharply between the third and fourth quarters. ROA also dropped between the third and fourth quarters. Expenses for the industry also continue to rise, driven in part by significant upticks in labor costs.

Read on for more highlights from the report.