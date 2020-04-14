5 unique ways credit unions are helping during coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has quickly reshaped much of American life and, in turn, the credit union industry.

Credit unions have had to do everything from giving members access to branches only through drive thrus or by appointments, putting hiring plans on hold and moving important meetings to online.

Nonessential businesses have been closed and economic activity has significantly slowed. That’s led to record numbers of Americans applying for unemployment benefits.

To help soften this financial blow, Congress recently passed historic relief packages to get money into the hands of consumers and loans to struggling businesses. Paid leave benefits have also been expanded to cover many workers.

But a number of credit unions have also found their own unique ways to address the crisis and help their members and communities.

Read on for details of some of these examples.

