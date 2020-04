5 unique ways credit unions are helping during coronavirus

Making the crisis personal

Brett Noll, CEO of Securityplus Federal Credit Union in Baltimore, has addressed the pandemic with an unusually impassioned plea to members to follow the recommendations of hand washing and social distancing. Noll started the letter to members, which was posted to the $394 million-asset institution’s website, by acknowledging it “has nothing to do with operations” and “is more personal.” He described the experiences of his neighbors who are respiratory clinical specialists. He said one of the neighbors had been working 12-hour shifts, six days a week.Noll said the neighbors have to wear protective gear that is "extremely hot and very uncomfortable." One neighbor described his favorite part of the workday as when his shift ends, and he can take off that equipment to get his "first wonderful breath of clean, fresh air outside his hospital," according to Noll's letter.Noll said he decided to write the letter to Securityplus members after his neighbor seemed to be desperate for people to follow social distancing guidelines.Noll wrote that, "I felt compelled to use the little reach I have to plead with you to follow the guidance of washing hands, practicing social distancing, and staying home. I'm certain I'm preaching to the choir for many, but it can't hurt.”Noll asked members to help healthcare workers by speaking with others who maybe aren’t following recommended guidelines or by showing them videos of the ongoing problems in Italy and New York City, where the coronavirus has been especially bad.“As many of us struggle battling boredom, healthcare workers battle to save lives,” Noll wrote. “Let's help these incredible people who have put their lives on hold, and on the line, for all of us. The sooner we do this, the sooner we will all take a breath of fresh air from a world that is starting to get back to the normal we used to know.”