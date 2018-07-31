6 takeaways from Treasury fintech report: National charter, breaches and more

Bloomberg News

One of the biggest recommendations by Treasury was an endorsement of OCC plans to create a new federal bank charter for fintech firms. For years, the agency was weighing the charter idea, before Comptroller Joseph Otting took the helm last year. But the concept ran into several obstacles, including legal challenges by state regulators, who argued the agency did not have the authority to charter and supervise fintech firms on a national scale.The OCC developed the plan under former Comptroller Thomas Curry, but the agency has never moved forward with granting a charter. Otting has not taken a position yet, but said he would make a decision in July. The Treasury’s blessing could move him to offer a fintech charter.“Treasury recommends that the OCC move forward with prudent and carefully considered applications for special purpose national bank charters,” the report said.However, it added that fintech firms receiving such a charter “should not be permitted to accept FDIC-insured deposits, to reduce risks to taxpayers” and the Federal Reserve should decide whether those firms should have access to the payments system.The Treasury also recognized that state regulators play a role in harmonizing licensing requirements across states, an initiative that some states have already launched earlier this year after many fintech firms said the state-by-state process is cumbersome and outdated.“Treasury supports state regulators’ efforts to build a more unified licensing regime and supervisory process across the states,” the report said. “Such efforts might include adoption of a passporting regime for licensure.”The Treasury also added that if state regulators “are unable to achieve meaningful harmonization across their licensing and supervisory regimes within three years, Congress should act to encourage greater uniformity in rules governing lending and money transmission to be adopted, supervised, and enforced by state regulators.”