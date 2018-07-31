6 takeaways from Treasury fintech report: National charter, breaches and more

The report makes more than 80 recommendations to regulators and Congress largely encouraging financial innovation within a regulated space. Treasury went so far as to endorse a much-discussed national fintech charter developed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. It also took clear positions on other hot-button issues, such as recommending a national data security breach system and creating a “sandbox” where regulators would oversee new product testing.
“The biggest risk to the United States is really not supporting an innovative environment in our opinion because of the cost considerations of advanced technologies, the cost considerations of data and also the ability of operating without physical branches,” said a senior Treasury official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity. “And all those are elements we think are just inevitable so again, we’ve laid out a framework here that we think is sound for the factors.”
In a statement accompanying the report, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called innovation a "cornerstone of a healthy U.S. economy."
"We must keep pace with industry changes and encourage financial ingenuity to foster the nation’s vibrant financial services and technology sectors,” he said.
Here are some highlights from the 200-page-plus report:
Treasury endorses the creation of a fintech charter
The OCC developed the plan under former Comptroller Thomas Curry, but the agency has never moved forward with granting a charter. Otting has not taken a position yet, but said he would make a decision in July. The Treasury’s blessing could move him to offer a fintech charter.
“Treasury recommends that the OCC move forward with prudent and carefully considered applications for special purpose national bank charters,” the report said.
However, it added that fintech firms receiving such a charter “should not be permitted to accept FDIC-insured deposits, to reduce risks to taxpayers” and the Federal Reserve should decide whether those firms should have access to the payments system.
The Treasury also recognized that state regulators play a role in harmonizing licensing requirements across states, an initiative that some states have already launched earlier this year after many fintech firms said the state-by-state process is cumbersome and outdated.
“Treasury supports state regulators’ efforts to build a more unified licensing regime and supervisory process across the states,” the report said. “Such efforts might include adoption of a passporting regime for licensure.”
The Treasury also added that if state regulators “are unable to achieve meaningful harmonization across their licensing and supervisory regimes within three years, Congress should act to encourage greater uniformity in rules governing lending and money transmission to be adopted, supervised, and enforced by state regulators.”
Treasury calls on Congress to create a single data security standard
The report noted studies predicting that, by 2020, digitized data will grow more than fortyfold over the level produced in 2009. And only 13 states have data security standards for protecting consumers’ financial information.
Lawmakers have held many hearings on data security in recent years and there have been several proposals to create a more uniform data protection system, but Congress has yet to enact a comprehensive solution.
The Treasury made a series of recommendations in its report that explicitly tell Congress to “enact a federal data security and breach notification law” to protect consumers “in a timely manner.”