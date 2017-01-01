The Latest

Credit Union Journal
2017 financial outlook: beyond rising interest rates
While the rising interest rate environment has gotten a lot of attention, plenty of other factors will play a role in CUs’ financial fortunes in the year ahead, including a potential Dodd-Frank rollback, rising delinquencies and more.
Financial institutions Palash Ghosh January 13

  • FIs cry foul over CFPB's five-star complaint system

    Banks and credit unions are trying to stop the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from allowing consumers to rank how companies handle complaints on a one- to five-star scale.
    Policymaking Kate Berry January 13

  • Mnuchin's nomination hearing set for Thursday

    The Senate Finance Committee will hold a hearing on Treasury Secretary-designate Steven Mnuchin’s nomination on Thursday, Jan 19.
    Policymaking Ian McKendry January 13

  • Video A look at the redesigned Credit Union Journal

    Learn more about CUJ's improved online experience, including a mobile-friendly architecture with responsive design and enhanced navigation.
    Announcements January 9
Opinon

Why more banks aren't converting to CUs

The hurdles for bank-to-CU conversions are in almost all cases too big to for for-profit institutions to overcome and still operate responsibly.
Keith Leggett

Keith Leggett

Former ABA economist
Charter conversions January 11

NAFCU at 50: New year, new name, same mission

As the new Congress and administration take shape, the credit union trade association is ramping up lobbying efforts even as it celebrates a major milestone.
Richard L. Harris

Richard L. Harris

President and CEO
Caltech Employees Federal Credit Union
Growth strategies January 11

Think your ATMs are ADA A-OK? Think again

Even a credit union that has done everything right to ensure its ATMs are fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act could be in for a surprise.
Graham Currin

Graham Currin

Researcher
FTSI Inc.
December 9
Multimedia

Donate to dress down: CUs in the community

Groundbreaking ceremonies, donations to worthy causes and more great givebacks from credit unions to the communities they serve.
Community banking Michael Bartlett January 13

Best of the Best: Executives on the Move

Robins Financial recognizes trio of top employees, Numerica ramps up lending department and more CU professionals in the news.
Career moves Palash Ghosh January 13

Showing the love: CUs in the community

Credit unions are relying on tried-and-true methods of aiding the communities they serve, all while adding new and innovative strategies into the mix.
Community banking Aaron Passman January 11

Resources

Credit Union Journal - December 12, 2016

Credit Union Journal

