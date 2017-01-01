Quantcast

CU Next Year: 2016 in Review

A look back at some of the biggest stories of 2016 and the lessons they might hold for credit unions looking to position themselves for success in 2017.

Top Stories

Compliance

Four Ways the GOP Could Roll Back Dodd-Frank in 2017

The new year is shaping up to be the one in which sizable changes to the Dodd-Frank Act are finally enacted, thanks to Republican victories in the White House, Senate and House.  more »
Technology

App-alanche: Convenience, not Security, Drives Mobile Penetration

It’s all fine and good that there’s an app for that – but that doesn’t mean the consumer will actually use it. And no, there isn’t an app for that.  more »
Compliance

NCUA Slaps Prohibition Notices Against Five in December

Growth Strategies

Where CUs Struggled in a Year of Successes

Payments

NYCUA Asks Court To Uphold Surcharge Fee Ban

Current Issue

Cover image

Banks Open Second Front in Assault on NCUA

Features

FinTech Forward
Biometrics Firm Taps Former HSBC Fintech Leader as CEO
Biometric authentication company Veridium has named a former fintech executive from HSBC as its new CEO.  read more »

Opinion

In Pictures

Come In, We're Open! CUs in the Community
Can You Dig It?: CUs in the Community
Taking a Risk: Executives on the Move
MOST POPULAR
MOST EMAILED

  1. CUs Outpace Banks on Mobile Apps, but Banks Are Catching Up

  2. App-alanche: Convenience, not Security, Drives Mobile Penetration

  3. Where CUs Struggled in a Year of Successes

  4. What CUs Should Be Doing About the Appraiser Shortage

Special Reports

Conferences & Events

Video

A New Year, New Way to Look at Money
This recent spot from Nymeo plays up the credit union's name -- an anagram of the word money -- while reminding viewers that CUs can compete with traditional banks with product offerings and better service.