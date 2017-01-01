CU Next Year: 2016 in Review
A look back at some of the biggest stories of 2016 and the lessons they might hold for credit unions looking to position themselves for success in 2017.
Four Ways the GOP Could Roll Back Dodd-Frank in 2017
The new year is shaping up to be the one in which sizable changes to the Dodd-Frank Act are finally enacted, thanks to Republican victories in the White House, Senate and House. more »
App-alanche: Convenience, not Security, Drives Mobile Penetration
It’s all fine and good that there’s an app for that – but that doesn’t mean the consumer will actually use it. And no, there isn’t an app for that. more »
How some credit unions are staying true to the movement's roots by promoting thrift and saving instead of spending.
CU Journal's annual awards program features strategies with a proven track record of boosting the bottom line.
From recycling programs to LEED-certified branches and energy-efficiency loans for members, credit unions have found a wide variety of ways to go green for the sake of the planet.
Partnering with the District of Columbia's summer youth employment program, DGE FCU boosted young membership to the point where 12% of members are under age 24.
A New Year, New Way to Look at Money
This recent spot from Nymeo plays up the credit union's name -- an anagram of the word money -- while reminding viewers that CUs can compete with traditional banks with product offerings and better service.